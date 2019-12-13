Regarding “Despite opposition, Bi-State CEO gets OK to negotiate a possible takeover of troubled Loop Trolley” (Dec. 10): I have an idea based on my travels in European cities where people are placed ahead of cars, and electric trolleys are commonplace. Why not create a pedestrian-only zone on Delmar Boulevard in the area of the Tivoli Theatre, extending for blocks each way?
Establishing parking at the ends and middle of the trolley track line would encourage people to use the trolley while utilizing the businesses along the way. Walking is much more interesting when one does not have to worry about being struck by a car. The dynamics of business would change and hopefully be lucrative to serve the pedestrian traffic in that zone. Existing parking lots could be changed to serve other business or residential purposes.
It was fun to walk in European pedestrian zones to shop, grab a beer or meal, and go sightseeing. It creates a jovial atmosphere where people come to have a good time and spend money. I enjoy visiting the Loop and would definitely come more often and stay longer if it would be a pedestrian-only zone.
Walt Dawson • Glen Carbon