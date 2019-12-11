Regarding “Democrats say Trump impeachment charges must come swiftly” (Dec. 6): Rep. Nancy Pelosi is a "cafeteria" congresswoman and a "cafeteria" Catholic. In her first term as House speaker, during Barack Obama’s administration, I contacted her regarding a national issue and was informed I wasn’t a constituent in her district and would not receive a response. Recently, she took exception to a question that, she said, challenged her Catholic faith. Her anti-Catholic stance on abortion should allow questions about other aspects of her faith.
Jim Beatty • O’Fallon, Ill.