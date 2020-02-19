Letter: Pelosi's action nothing compared with Trump's blunders

Regarding the letter “Democrats should be throwing Pelosi out of office” (Feb. 13): The letter writer expressed outrage about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's ripping up of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech immediately after he finished. I have to ask, where is the outrage about family separations, kids in cages, firing anyone who testified against him during the impeachment process, dissing a Gold Star family, dissing American hero Sen. John McCain, paying hush money to a porn star, and telling more than 13,000 lies?
Never underestimate the power of Fox News to distract its viewers as Trump obliterates all standards and norms of presidential behavior. Sadly, many of these viewers are so-called evangelicals.
Rick Mudd • Wildwood