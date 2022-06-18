 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pelosi’s decisions give GOP excuse to ignore hearings

Regarding “A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time” (June 10): In my opinion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did America an incredible disservice last July by rejecting GOP Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan from the Jan. 6 committee while installing Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Pelosi handed conservatives a built-in excuse to ignore the whole thing as a sham and made sure no one on the committee would seriously question, debate or object to any of the inquiries.

J. Viviano • Ballwin

