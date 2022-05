Regarding “Pelosi, in surprise Kyiv trip, vows unbending US support” (May 1): House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent a pile of taxpayer money going to Ukraine to have her photo taken with their president, Volodymyr Zelensky to supposedly show opposition to the Russian invasion. She should have gone to the U.S. southern border and opposed the invasion of thousands of illegals pouring into our country. Except in my opinion, she’s not so concerned about that invasion.