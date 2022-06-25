Letter: Pence facilitated the Trump Frankenstein monster

Regarding the editorial “Pence’s jeopardy and Trump’s corruption were even worse than America knew” (June 18): I found this online summary of the novel, Frankenstein: “[The novel] tells the story of gifted scientist Victor Frankenstein who succeeds in giving life to a being of his own creation. However, this is not the perfect specimen he imagines that it will be, but rather a hideous creature who is rejected by Victor and mankind in general. The Monster seeks its revenge through murder and terror.”
Although Donald Trump is not of Mike Pence’s creation, Pence either supported or did not question most of Trump’s often dangerous and disconcerting nonsense. All citizens who respect the rule of law and democracy were, however, relieved that when push came to shove, Pence agreed to certify the 2020 election.
The Jan. 6 Capitol invasion was unsettling to watch in real time. The future is also unsettling when Trump threatening to come back with a vengeance.
Russ Vanderbeek • Ballwin