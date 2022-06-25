Letter: Pence facilitated the Trump Frankenstein monster

Regarding the editorial “Pence’s jeopardy and Trump’s corruption were even worse than America knew” (June 18): I found this online summary of the novel, Frankenstein: “[The novel] tells the story of gifted scientist Victor Frankenstein who succeeds in giving life to a being of his own creation. However, this is not the perfect specimen he imagines that it will be, but rather a hideous creature who is rejected by Victor and mankind in general. The Monster seeks its revenge through murder and terror.”