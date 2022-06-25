 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pence facilitated the Trump Frankenstein monster

Capitol Riot Investigation

In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, Vice President Mike Pence looks at a phone from his secure evacuation location on Jan. 6 that is displayed as House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Regarding the editorial “Pence’s jeopardy and Trump’s corruption were even worse than America knew” (June 18): I found this online summary of the novel, Frankenstein: “[The novel] tells the story of gifted scientist Victor Frankenstein who succeeds in giving life to a being of his own creation. However, this is not the perfect specimen he imagines that it will be, but rather a hideous creature who is rejected by Victor and mankind in general. The Monster seeks its revenge through murder and terror.”

Although Donald Trump is not of Mike Pence’s creation, Pence either supported or did not question most of Trump’s often dangerous and disconcerting nonsense. All citizens who respect the rule of law and democracy were, however, relieved that when push came to shove, Pence agreed to certify the 2020 election.

The Jan. 6 Capitol invasion was unsettling to watch in real time. The future is also unsettling when Trump threatening to come back with a vengeance.

Russ Vanderbeek • Ballwin

