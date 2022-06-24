Letter: Pence was a hero and avoided a Constitutional crisis

Regarding the editorial “Pence’s jeopardy and Trump’s corruption were even worse than America knew” (June 18): I often do not agree with Mike Pence’s politics, but I believe he’s a hero. If he had not disobeyed Donald Trump’s orders to disregard the certification of the 2020 election, we might have had a Constitutional crisis and another revolution. Our Founding Fathers did not empower one person to affect the election results.
Our country was very fortunate to have Pence as vice president at that horrific time in our history. How can any American even fathom having Trump as their president again?
Susan Eydmann • Granite City