Letter: Pence was a hero and avoided a Constitutional crisis

Regarding the editorial “Pence’s jeopardy and Trump’s corruption were even worse than America knew” (June 18): I often do not agree with Mike Pence’s politics, but I believe he’s a hero. If he had not disobeyed Donald Trump’s orders to disregard the certification of the 2020 election, we might have had a Constitutional crisis and another revolution. Our Founding Fathers did not empower one person to affect the election results.