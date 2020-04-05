Letter: Pending bills threaten Conservation Department

Several proposals are now in the Missouri Legislature that would irreparably damage the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The agency is being unfairly targeted by legislators who fail to acknowledge that it is the envy of states nationwide for it’s exemplary scientific management of Missouri’s wild flora and fauna.
House Joint Resolution 100, pushed by Rep. Robert Ross, R-Yukon, would change a legislative oversight committee from statutory to constitutional footing, giving it the power to control decisions of the agency. The Missouri Department of Conservation was created by public vote 84 years ago as a constitutionally protected, independent agency to safeguard it from the political meddling that Ross apparently has in mind.
Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis, has introduced three resolutions, one of which would effectively shove the agency back into an era when politicians ruled a bunch of ill-trained game wardens.
Another of Dinkins’ proposals would give to other agencies two-thirds of the ⅛-cent sales tax dedicated solely to the Missouri Department of Conservation, which would mean a 41% reduction to agency revenue. Another one of her proposals would again allow feral hog hunting in the Mark Twain National Forest, which would hamper effective trapping for efficient hog eradication.
These House Joint Resolutions proposals 100, 108 and 112 would require voter approval. Missouri voters should have the good sense to reject them.
John R. Stanard • Poplar Bluff
