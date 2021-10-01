Letter: Pending execution will defy a US Supreme Court decision

Regarding Nimrod Chapel, Jr.’s guest column “Cruel and unusual from the noose to the needle” (Sept. 29): In 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in landmark case Atkins v. Virginia that executing a person with intellectual disabilities was unconstitutional and further determined that executing a person with intellectual disabilities violates the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Put simply, the highest court of our country determined that executing a person with intellectual disabilities was so unconscionable that states are barred from carrying out the death penalty against those individuals.

And yet, the Missouri State Supreme Court has upheld the death warrant for Ernest Johnson, a Black man with severe intellectual disabilities who was convicted by an all-white jury in rural Missouri.

Johnson meets all standards for intellectual disability under Missouri law and, according to the highest court in the country, he is ineligible for execution. The state’s planned execution on Tuesday is so constitutionally and morally corrupt, it calls into question every facet of our legal system and shatters the very definition of justice.