Letter: People believing in lies is how autocrats attain power

Regarding the editorial “If Trump’s continuing lies evoke more violence, the GOP will be culpable” (June 6): As a nation, we’ve given control of our minds to others. Included in “others” are the scam artists more commonly called Democrats and Republicans. Most of those “public” servants have shown us that their most important goal is reelection.

One need not look far before seeing examples of how this country is teetering on the edge. One example is the unbelievably high number of Americans who accept lies from politicians but won’t accept the truth from smart people. Dictatorships have always valued the power and efficacy of big lies. For autocrats to remain in power, the people must be forced to live in ignorance or in fear.

What is most concerning to me about such deceit is this: There is currently so much ignorance-seed being planted in our daily life by extremists on both sides of the aisle, it is not possible for our children to comprehend the truth. If this is true, then our children’s future won’t be the fulfillment of a dream — their inherited America will be a nightmare.

Jim Mittino • St. Louis