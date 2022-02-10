 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: People don’t have to be Christian to have those values

Missouri governor's 'Christian values' statement questioned

FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of State address at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Parson's spokeswoman says the governor has no "litmus test for appointments," despite a statement he issued this week indicating he would only nominate a state health director who shares his "Christian values." (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

 David Carson

Regarding the editorial “Parson’s ‘Christian values’ litmus test is blatantly unconstitutional” (Feb. 3): The Editorial Board may want to look up what the word “blatant” means. Even setting aside the question of whether the religious test for office applies to an executive’s ability to appoint members within his own branch, Gov. Mike Parson did not state that he requires his potential appointees to be Christian. As the editorial states, he only makes reference to their agreement with his own “Christian values.” Values are not strictly speaking theological positions.

The implication that Parson would refuse to consider a possible appointee who agrees with him on every political and moral issue simply because the person is, say Jewish, is obviously absurd and not in line with Parson’s own statement.

Caleb Bucshon • University City

