Letter: People don’t have to be Christian to have those values

Regarding the editorial “Parson’s ‘Christian values’ litmus test is blatantly unconstitutional” (Feb. 3): The Editorial Board may want to look up what the word “blatant” means. Even setting aside the question of whether the religious test for office applies to an executive’s ability to appoint members within his own branch, Gov. Mike Parson did not state that he requires his potential appointees to be Christian. As the editorial states, he only makes reference to their agreement with his own “Christian values.” Values are not strictly speaking theological positions.