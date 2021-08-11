Letter: People go maskless, but not shirtless, in a store

Regarding the editorial "It's time for the private sector to close its doors to the unvaccinated" (July 26): How does this make sense: I can't go into a grocery store without shoes. Men can't go into a grocery store without a shirt on. I can't bring my dog into a grocery store unless it's a service animal. All three of these cases are not life-threating.
But I can go into a grocery store without a mask and potentially give a deadly virus to anyone I come into contact with. Again: How does this makes sense?
Mary Ann Richmond • Crestwood