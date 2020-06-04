Letter: People of color deserve the white race’s repentance
0 comments

Letter: People of color deserve the white race’s repentance

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Swift firings for Minneapolis officers in death of black man

Protesters run from percussion grenades and tear gas at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, following a rally to call for justice for George Floyd on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Minneapolis. Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, were fired Tuesday, hours after a bystander's video showed an officer kneeling on the handcuffed man’s neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

 Carlos Gonzalez

 

Regarding “Medical examiner: Floyd’s heart stopped while restrained” (June 1): I write from a heart filled with heaviness and tears in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. I am horrified at yet another death of a black person in America at the hands of police officers whose job it should be to protect the people, not kill them.

I stand compassionately on the side of those who are fed up with having to live each day wondering if they will be alive tomorrow, who deal with inadequate housing, health care and job opportunities, and the constant reminder that they are seen and often treated as less than their white counterparts. I can only imagine the depth of their despair and rage that we privileged white people still don’t grasp the reality of their daily lives.

I have been humbled over the past five years to learn about the scourge of white supremacy that lies at the very heart of our society and structures. Whether we are conscious of it, all of us who are white operate out of racial bias. The problems in our country will never be solved until and unless we white people understand and repent for our complicity, undergo the interior conversion needed, and then work untiringly to change our policies and structures. Our brothers and sisters of color deserve nothing less.

Carolyn McWatters • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports