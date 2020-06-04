Letter: People of color deserve the white race’s repentance

Regarding “Medical examiner: Floyd’s heart stopped while restrained” (June 1): I write from a heart filled with heaviness and tears in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. I am horrified at yet another death of a black person in America at the hands of police officers whose job it should be to protect the people, not kill them.
I stand compassionately on the side of those who are fed up with having to live each day wondering if they will be alive tomorrow, who deal with inadequate housing, health care and job opportunities, and the constant reminder that they are seen and often treated as less than their white counterparts. I can only imagine the depth of their despair and rage that we privileged white people still don’t grasp the reality of their daily lives.
I have been humbled over the past five years to learn about the scourge of white supremacy that lies at the very heart of our society and structures. Whether we are conscious of it, all of us who are white operate out of racial bias. The problems in our country will never be solved until and unless we white people understand and repent for our complicity, undergo the interior conversion needed, and then work untiringly to change our policies and structures. Our brothers and sisters of color deserve nothing less.
Carolyn McWatters • St. Louis
