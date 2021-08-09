Letter: People should act for the good of all, not just themselves

Tony Messenger’s column “To rebuild trust in America, remember the Golden Rule” (July 30) hit the nail on the head. He explained the importance of community concern within a cohesive society. By evoking English philosopher John Locke, he reminded us of Locke’s views of the social contract and their influence on our Founding Fathers.

For centuries we benefited from this influence. While it did not result in a perfect union, it allowed our society to hold together. Now we seem to be at the breaking point with a combination of lies and intentional disinformation joining with an individualist streak that seems to be growing.

How do we rectify this situation? By returning to the basic values of the social contract, namely that we consider the good of all before our absolute right to put our wants ahead of the common good.

We have been warned. We have an opportunity to dust off biblical principles (“love your neighbor as yourself” and “do unto others as you would have them do unto you”) and apply them to ourselves and to our country. Let’s do it for the good of all.

Ann H. Zahniser • Greenville