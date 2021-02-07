Letter: People shouldn’t need special connections to get vaccine

Regarding “Missouri health director fields concerns about those left behind in vaccine distribution” (Feb. 4): In my opinion, vaccine distribution in Missouri is an absolute free-for-all. I personally know individuals who were able to call the executive of a major medical facility in the St. Louis area and get vaccinated immediately. I know others who are not in any of the eligible categories who have received at least one dose because they were given a phone number to call.
Yet one of my family members, who works for a public utility, has not yet been vaccinated. Nor have others who are elderly with underlying medical conditions; nor any of the teachers I know. Granted, this is anecdotal evidence, but it comes as no surprise that Missouri is close to last in the nation for vaccine distribution. Unless, of course, you “know someone.”
Barbara Barrett • Ballwin