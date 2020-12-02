Letter: People who reject St. Louis rules shouldn’t use our hospitals

Regarding “Mask up in Franklin County: Commission mandates masks through Dec. 20” (Nov. 20): Franklin County has finally instituted serious mandates to suppress the coronavirus spread. Unfortunately, most outlying counties have refused to do so, and Gov. Mike Parson is of little help. As a result, our St. Louis hospitals and health care workers are strained to the breaking point.

It’s time to take serious action. Here’s what I suggest: Our hospitals should collectively send an urgent message to all surrounding county governments that if they continue to refuse to follow pandemic protocols, our hospitals will stop accepting their residents into St. Louis hospital systems.

Yes, they are free to refuse to wear masks and to practice social distancing. And we are free to exclude those who refuse to assist in our efforts to fight this deadly pandemic.

Jeffrey Lindgren • St. Louis