Letter: People will die if social distancing rules are reversed
0 comments

Letter: People will die if social distancing rules are reversed

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Protesters in Clayton demand state to ‘reopen'

More than 100 demonstrators, some riding in cars, others standing on the street, called to reopen the state for business during a demonstration protesting the stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Clayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

 

Despite what many apparently believe, it is well established that freedom of speech is not unlimited. Its does not allow you to yell, “Fire!” in a crowded theater. In the age of the coronavirus, I wonder if the freedom of speech allows you to yell, “All clear!” in a theater with a COVID-19 positive person in the audience?

Some are claiming that they’re willing to sacrifice themselves in order to reopen the economy. That’s the wrong test. The appropriate test is, are you willing to sacrifice your loved one in order to reopen the economy?

So, who can I hold responsible if these actions result in my loved ones’ demise?

Not everyone is going to die by rushing to reopen the economy, but someone will. Someone is going to die by the lifting of social distancing. Who will be held responsible?

Dan Jackson • Troy, Ill.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports