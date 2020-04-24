Letter: People will die if social distancing rules are reversed

Despite what many apparently believe, it is well established that freedom of speech is not unlimited. Its does not allow you to yell, “Fire!” in a crowded theater. In the age of the coronavirus, I wonder if the freedom of speech allows you to yell, “All clear!” in a theater with a COVID-19 positive person in the audience?
Some are claiming that they’re willing to sacrifice themselves in order to reopen the economy. That’s the wrong test. The appropriate test is, are you willing to sacrifice your loved one in order to reopen the economy?
So, who can I hold responsible if these actions result in my loved ones’ demise?
Not everyone is going to die by rushing to reopen the economy, but someone will. Someone is going to die by the lifting of social distancing. Who will be held responsible?
Dan Jackson • Troy, Ill.
