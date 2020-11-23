 Skip to main content
Letter: People will wear masks only when the law demands it
Letter: People will wear masks only when the law demands it

Gov. Parson wearing a mask

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson arrives at a mask giveaway for area churches at Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist in Pagedale in May. While Parson has at times worn masks in public, he is among 16 Republican governors who have declined to impose statewide mask orders, says a new study. (Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "Hospital capacity 'a problem' in Missouri as governor calls on people to limit holiday gatherings" (Nov. 20): Gov. Mike Parson declines to issue a statewide mask mandate. He said instead people need to accept personal responsibility for doing the right thing.

In that spirit, I propose we immediately repeal all seatbelt regulations. Surely, Missouri citizens can be responsible for their own safety in a car. Ditto with all helmet laws and car seat laws. Parents are responsible enough to protect their children. We can go further and remove all smoking regulations from the books, because surely we are all responsible enough and respectful enough not to smoke around our coworkers or those around us in restaurants or other public spaces. And who needs workplace safety regulations? Employers are responsible enough to provide their employees with safe workplaces without being told to do so by the government. For that matter, why do we needs laws prohibiting murder? Surely everyone is responsible enough to understand it is wrong to kill another person.

Relying on personal responsibility that people will do the correct and safe thing is fine. Laws, rules, regulations and mandates exist in part to help everyone understand what the expected and encouraged behavior is.

Paul Winter • St. Louis County

