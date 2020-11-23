Letter: People will wear masks only when the law demands it

In that spirit, I propose we immediately repeal all seatbelt regulations. Surely, Missouri citizens can be responsible for their own safety in a car. Ditto with all helmet laws and car seat laws. Parents are responsible enough to protect their children. We can go further and remove all smoking regulations from the books, because surely we are all responsible enough and respectful enough not to smoke around our coworkers or those around us in restaurants or other public spaces. And who needs workplace safety regulations? Employers are responsible enough to provide their employees with safe workplaces without being told to do so by the government. For that matter, why do we needs laws prohibiting murder? Surely everyone is responsible enough to understand it is wrong to kill another person.