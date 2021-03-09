 Skip to main content
Letter: Perhaps Hawley's objections to Gen. Honoré are racial
Letter: Perhaps Hawley's objections to Gen. Honoré are racial

Hawley goes after Black retired Army general

Speaking on Fox News Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley attacked retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, then tweeted it out.

Regarding the editorial "Josh Hawley feigns outrage as he attacks a retired Black Army general" (Feb. 26): Sen. Josh Hawley has expressed reservations about the appointment of Gen. Russel Honoré to review security after the Capitol insurrection. Apparently, the general is not Republican enough to suit the senator. Hawley forgets that Honoré took charge of the rescue efforts after Hurricane Katrina and did an admirable job.

Hawley also forgets that the Honoré was appointed by Republican President George Bush. Oh, and did I mention that the general is Black? I never noticed that, but perhaps Hawley did.

George Johnson • Chesterfield

