Letter: Perhaps Hawley's objections to Gen. Honoré are racial

Regarding the editorial "Josh Hawley feigns outrage as he attacks a retired Black Army general" (Feb. 26): Sen. Josh Hawley has expressed reservations about the appointment of Gen. Russel Honoré to review security after the Capitol insurrection. Apparently, the general is not Republican enough to suit the senator. Hawley forgets that Honoré took charge of the rescue efforts after Hurricane Katrina and did an admirable job.