 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Permission to teach accurate racial history not needed
0 comments

Letter: Permission to teach accurate racial history not needed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Two books based on '1619 Project' coming out in November

This combination photo shows cover art for “The 1619 Project: Born On the Water” based on a student’s family tree assignment, with words by Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson and illustrations by Nikkolas Smith, left, and “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story”. The two books based on the Pulitzer Prize winning “1619 Project” will be released this fall. (Kokila/One World via AP)

 HONS

Regarding "Debate over racial equity curriculum reaches Missouri statehouse, Webster Groves schools" (April 27): Missouri education is being put to the test. After George Floyd was murdered, many educators made bold statements committing themselves to fight racism. Now is the test of our will.

It’s easy to believe we’re removed from the deep-seated racism that’s long plagued our communities. Only within the last 20 years did my neighborhood association bylaws banning “mulattos” finally change. Thus the racist resistance in response to historically based and multicultural learning is unsurprising. A curriculum denying the experiences of people of color and silencing their voices perpetuates oppression.

In her commentary, Katie Rash with No Left Turn in Education said, "We should be talking about kindness," as if being kind were the antidote for racism. Only anti-racism — honesty and action — can undo systemic racism.

Nicole Neily of Parents Defending Education said: "Watching kids be told to see race runs counter to how a lot of us grew up." That’s the point. Educational systems have widely failed, especially families of color. I vehemently argue that this is not a political issue but one of human rights.

To all who made pledges to be changemakers in our communities, now is your opportunity to fulfill that promise. If this regressive bill passes, let it be the catalyst of righteous civil disobedience. Instead of justifying this curriculum, let’s just teach it. We don’t need permission to do the right thing.

Nicole E. Post • Webster Groves 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports