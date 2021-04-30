Letter: Permission to teach accurate racial history not needed

Regarding "Debate over racial equity curriculum reaches Missouri statehouse, Webster Groves schools" (April 27): Missouri education is being put to the test. After George Floyd was murdered, many educators made bold statements committing themselves to fight racism. Now is the test of our will.
It’s easy to believe we’re removed from the deep-seated racism that’s long plagued our communities. Only within the last 20 years did my neighborhood association bylaws banning “mulattos” finally change. Thus the racist resistance in response to historically based and multicultural learning is unsurprising. A curriculum denying the experiences of people of color and silencing their voices perpetuates oppression.
In her commentary, Katie Rash with No Left Turn in Education said, "We should be talking about kindness," as if being kind were the antidote for racism. Only anti-racism — honesty and action — can undo systemic racism.
Nicole Neily of Parents Defending Education said: "Watching kids be told to see race runs counter to how a lot of us grew up." That’s the point. Educational systems have widely failed, especially families of color. I vehemently argue that this is not a political issue but one of human rights.
To all who made pledges to be changemakers in our communities, now is your opportunity to fulfill that promise. If this regressive bill passes, let it be the catalyst of righteous civil disobedience. Instead of justifying this curriculum, let’s just teach it. We don’t need permission to do the right thing.
Nicole E. Post • Webster Groves