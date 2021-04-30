Letter: Permission to teach accurate racial history not needed

Regarding "Debate over racial equity curriculum reaches Missouri statehouse, Webster Groves schools" (April 27): Missouri education is being put to the test. After George Floyd was murdered, many educators made bold statements committing themselves to fight racism. Now is the test of our will.

It’s easy to believe we’re removed from the deep-seated racism that’s long plagued our communities. Only within the last 20 years did my neighborhood association bylaws banning “mulattos” finally change. Thus the racist resistance in response to historically based and multicultural learning is unsurprising. A curriculum denying the experiences of people of color and silencing their voices perpetuates oppression.

In her commentary, Katie Rash with No Left Turn in Education said, "We should be talking about kindness," as if being kind were the antidote for racism. Only anti-racism — honesty and action — can undo systemic racism.