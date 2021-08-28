Letter: Persecuting Page for his medical work is waste of time

Regarding “ Page vetoed bill to hire lawyers to probe his outside jobs; Harder will ask council to override the veto ” (Aug. 23): This is a ridiculous waste of time by the St. Louis County Council, which could be addressing more important issues. How many elected officials spend their free time on outside pursuits, hobbies, chores and family obligations? All of them. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson runs a cattle ranch while managing the state of Missouri. I’ve never owned a cattle ranch, but I’m thinking that the management takes more than one weekend a month.

I wonder whether there has been a time when St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was needed when he was unavailable. Furthermore, his experience as an anesthesiologist during a medical crisis seems to me like a godsend. His continuing contact in a hospital setting gives him a good perspective on the situation. He can talk to colleagues and see the conditions for himself. And he is doing important work in a setting where every day we hear that medical teams are short-staffed and overworked.