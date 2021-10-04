 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Personal freedom during a pandemic is not absolute
0 comments

Letter: Personal freedom during a pandemic is not absolute

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff

FILE - Students are greeted by faculty as they arrive at PS811 in New York, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. New York City teachers and other school staff members are supposed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the bell rings Monday morning, Oct. 4 in one of the first districtwide mandates requiring school employees to be inoculated against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

 Richard Drew

Regarding “Pediatricians group warns of COVID-19 spread among children” (Sept. 29): If someone develops a non-contagious disease such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease, they’re free to rely on science-based treatment, alternative medicine or opt for no treatment at all. No matter what their choice, their disease will not infect others.

But choosing to not get vaccinated is an action that has ripple effects. The coronavirus, like smallpox and measles, is very contagious. When someone contracts it, they take others down with them. Many survive, some don’t. More than 700,000 Americans have died so far. We must accept that personal freedom is not absolute.

As a vaccinated person, when I go to get my teeth cleaned, do I have the right to not have an unvaccinated hygienist cleaning my teeth? Does my 9-month-old grandniece have the right to be protected from unvaccinated caregivers? The caregivers at her day care did not disclose their status. It became known after three of them and the director all tested positive for the virus and infected 18 children, including my niece.

For those claiming religious objection, stop. If they object to taking the life-saving vaccines because it was developed using stem-cell technology, then they should not take Advil, Sudafed, Aleve, Robitussin, Claritin, aspirin Synthroid, Prilosec, Ex-Lax, Mucinex, Tums, Ivermectin, Remdesivir or hundreds of other prescription and nonprescription drugs that were developed using the same stem-cell technology.

Let’s remember the Golden Rule. In a functioning society, we must be responsible to look after the well-being of our neighbors as well as ourselves.

Catherine Garner • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News