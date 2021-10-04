Letter: Personal freedom during a pandemic is not absolute

Regarding “Pediatricians group warns of COVID-19 spread among children” (Sept. 29): If someone develops a non-contagious disease such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease, they’re free to rely on science-based treatment, alternative medicine or opt for no treatment at all. No matter what their choice, their disease will not infect others.

But choosing to not get vaccinated is an action that has ripple effects. The coronavirus, like smallpox and measles, is very contagious. When someone contracts it, they take others down with them. Many survive, some don’t. More than 700,000 Americans have died so far. We must accept that personal freedom is not absolute.

As a vaccinated person, when I go to get my teeth cleaned, do I have the right to not have an unvaccinated hygienist cleaning my teeth? Does my 9-month-old grandniece have the right to be protected from unvaccinated caregivers? The caregivers at her day care did not disclose their status. It became known after three of them and the director all tested positive for the virus and infected 18 children, including my niece.