Letter: ‘Personal freedom’ is not freedom to infect others

After reading “Amid surge, GOP lawmakers limit public health powers” (July 26), I was struck with the reliance of some conservatives on “personal freedoms” as the basis to object to public health officials’ efforts to protect the health of all citizens.

When a personal freedom includes a person’s willingness to accept catching and spreading a deadly contagious disease, others who are at risk of serious illness or death are impacted. No one supports the personal freedom of someone throwing a firebomb into a crowded theater, but the effect of restricting public health officials to combat emergencies is precisely the same.

When a person’s decision to ignore public health measures can lead to the death of another, personal freedoms must yield to the public good.

Lou Laderman • Ladue