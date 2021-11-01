Letter: Personal responsibility isn’t just a conservative ideal

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s column “Curbing violence one dad joke at a time” (Oct. 26): I was startled by Schmidt’s defining a conservative in two words: personal responsibility. The obvious inference is that non-conservatives do not have this trait. She quotes the Brookings Institution, a very conservative group, saying that personal responsibility is “the willingness to both accept the importance of standards that society establishes for individual behavior and to make strenuous personal efforts to live by those standards.” I consider this to be the opposite of personal responsibility as it states that society controls an individual’s thoughts and actions.

For 32 years, I worked diligently to instill in my students a more personal definition of responsibility: Individuals’ actions are their own responsibility, and they should be held morally and legally responsible for the outcomes of these actions.