Letter: Personal responsibility tops any political theory

We need a public discussion about individualism versus personal responsibility.
This election year will spark many discussions about capitalism and socialism, but those terms have been used and misused so much that they have simply become ways to attack the other side. We need to move away from mere power-struggle arguments to a discussion that can bring us together.
The parts of a healthy body are not individual. No one part can survive and thrive by itself. Yet, every part does its own business as best it can and shares what it has with the rest. Can we agree that any form of socialism or capitalism that undermines personal responsibility needs to be avoided? And, can we please agree that any suggestion of the existence of individual rights apart from the community is a damned lie?
Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis