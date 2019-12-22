Letter: Peruvian children deserve a fair trial, full compensation

Alas, my hope that Gov. Mike Parson would bring better ethical/moral decisions to Missouri was naive and misplaced. Parson wrote letters to support moving a lawsuit from St. Louis to Peru after Peruvian youths were damaged by lead and other pollutants from Doe Run’s operations in La Oroya, Peru. In doing so, Parson sides with the dark side of Doe Run. The legal system in Peru is thought by U.S. businesses to be less strong than the U.S. legal system, and thus likely to be more lenient toward them.
Doe Run has a long history of polluting not only the environment surrounding its smelting plants, but the human beings who work there or live nearby. Surely Parson is informed enough to realize that the La Oroya children, nearly all of them having unacceptable, elevated lead and other pollutants in their blood, can never be free of the damage inflicted by the smelter's pollutants. At the very least, they deserve a trial that is most likely to award as full compensation as possible to them as they struggle with health issues for the rest of their lives.
Mary M. Phelan • Webster Groves