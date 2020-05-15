Letter: Peters’ salute to ‘Pogo’ comic strip deserves high praise

Regarding the May 11 installment of the “Mother Goose and Grimm” comic strip: Hats off to cartoonist and St. Louis native Mike Peters for his tribute to the classic Pogo line, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” How true, how true.
Most Post-Dispatch readers probably don’t remember the comic strip “Pogo” from the creative mind and artistry of cartoonist Walt Kelly. However, I do, and I’m thrilled that Mike Peters does also. Peters’ tribute made my day.
Jim Blum • St. Louis
