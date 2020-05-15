Letter: Peters’ salute to ‘Pogo’ comic strip deserves high praise
0 comments

Letter: Peters’ salute to ‘Pogo’ comic strip deserves high praise

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Mike Peters

Alum Mike Peters addresses Washington University graduates last May.

 JOE ANGELES

Regarding the May 11 installment of the “Mother Goose and Grimm” comic strip: Hats off to cartoonist and St. Louis native Mike Peters for his tribute to the classic Pogo line, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” How true, how true.

Most Post-Dispatch readers probably don’t remember the comic strip “Pogo” from the creative mind and artistry of cartoonist Walt Kelly. However, I do, and I’m thrilled that Mike Peters does also. Peters’ tribute made my day.

Jim Blum • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports