Letter: Phase-in a minimum wage increase like Walmart does

Regarding "Jobless aid fight slows relief bill; minimum wage hike axed" (March 5): Politicians are missing the message being sent by Walmart. It pays most of its employees $15 per hour or more, but new employees start at $11 per hour. Congress should institute a similar tiered minimum wage.

Minimum wage, for example, for a new employee would be $11 per hour. After a period of time on the job, say six months, the minimum wage would be $12 and gradually extend up to $15 per hour. This would give the new employee some incentive to remain with the company, saving the company money to train new employees because they know their paycheck will increase with seniority.

Of course, the company could pay above the minimum at any point in the wage scale. This would also allow companies to hire temporary short-time workers at a wage less than $15 per hour, such as high school summer jobs or Christmas-rush jobs.

Steven Siegerist • St. Louis