Letter: Philip Morris sees walls where it tries to build bridges

The editorial “Philip Morris boldly decries ‘hate speech’ that criticizes … Philip Morris” (Nov. 14) exemplifies the Sir Isaac Newton quote I used: “We build too many walls and not enough bridges.” In my opinion, as the senior vice president for global communications at Philip Morris International, the company today is an entirely different organization from the one the Editorial Board purports us to be.

We are driven only by our vision of delivering a smoke-free future — one where cigarettes are replaced with smoke-free alternatives in our international markets and led by our commitment to science, facts and innovation.

We have developed science-backed smoke-free innovations, which I believe are better alternatives to cigarettes, and our ambition is for these to make up at least 50% of our total net revenue by 2025.

Yet we find that hate and misinformation are preventing hundreds of millions of adult smokers from getting accurate information about, or even access to, the myriad smoke-free products available.

We need inclusivity, dialogue and facts to lead us toward a better future.