Regarding the editorial “2021 was the year a president attacked democracy — and his party helped him” (Dec. 29): I beg Post-Dispatch editors to stop printing that despicable photo of Sen. Josh Hawley with his fist raised in solidarity with the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. It appears way too often. Please put that one to rest because I’m sure he’ll do some other cringeworthy act which will be caught on camera in 2022.