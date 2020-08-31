Letter: Photo op contrasts with Trump's immigration policy

At the Republican Convention, President Donald Trump warmly welcomed five new immigrants in a naturalization ceremony. Many question the legality of showing this (“Trump's convention blurs official business and politics," Aug. 25). I also want to point out the hypocrisy.
Trump has been no friend to legal immigrants. He has reduced limits on legal immigration by half, slashed the number of refugees we take in and severely limited family migration, which he calls chain migration. This is how his wife’s family became citizens.
Sadly, translators who helped our military forces in Afghanistan, putting themselves in danger, were given the hope they could come here and be safe. Now their hopes are being dashed, and many are left in harm’s way.
He has let his adviser, Stephen Miller, come up with many harsh policies to keep people from becoming citizens, especially those without a lot of money. This leaves out the people who truly need to come to America for a better life.
He used this ceremony and the swearing in of these new Americans, who did not know at the time that it would be shown, as a photo opportunity. His true feelings are seen in his cruel policies.
Marla Stewart • Old Monroe
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.