 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Photo op contrasts with Trump's immigration policy
0 comments

Letter: Photo op contrasts with Trump's immigration policy

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Health experts decry Trump's shunning of virus rules

People watch video screens before President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

At the Republican Convention, President Donald Trump warmly welcomed five new immigrants in a naturalization ceremony. Many question the legality of showing this (“Trump's convention blurs official business and politics," Aug. 25). I also want to point out the hypocrisy.

Trump has been no friend to legal immigrants. He has reduced limits on legal immigration by half, slashed the number of refugees we take in and severely limited family migration, which he calls chain migration. This is how his wife’s family became citizens.

Sadly, translators who helped our military forces in Afghanistan, putting themselves in danger, were given the hope they could come here and be safe. Now their hopes are being dashed, and many are left in harm’s way.

He has let his adviser, Stephen Miller, come up with many harsh policies to keep people from becoming citizens, especially those without a lot of money. This leaves out the people who truly need to come to America for a better life.

He used this ceremony and the swearing in of these new Americans, who did not know at the time that it would be shown, as a photo opportunity. His true feelings are seen in his cruel policies.

Marla Stewart • Old Monroe

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports