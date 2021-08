Regarding “In rural Washington County, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (Aug. 1): Robert Cohen’s photo of two teens in a pickup truck at a drive-in movie in Old Mines shows me that some of the best things about summertime are still available. It reminded me of the John Mellencamp song “Jack and Diane” — “two American kids growing up in the heartland.” Cohen solved a tricky lighting situation and captured a classic scene.