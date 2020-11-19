Letter: Photo unnecessary to show violence victims’ grief

Regarding “One mile in St. Louis: Death comes too often on stretch of North Grand” (Nov. 15): Publishing a photo of an open casket and some poor soul’s loved one grieving demonstrably was a low-point for the Post-Dispatch. The article alone could have told the story of how violence in the community has left an unspeakable void in hearts and homes. I just didn’t think the visual was necessary.
Kevin Boone • St. Louis
