 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Photo unnecessary to show violence victims’ grief
0 comments

Letter: Photo unnecessary to show violence victims’ grief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding “One mile in St. Louis: Death comes too often on stretch of North Grand” (Nov. 15): Publishing a photo of an open casket and some poor soul’s loved one grieving demonstrably was a low-point for the Post-Dispatch. The article alone could have told the story of how violence in the community has left an unspeakable void in hearts and homes. I just didn’t think the visual was necessary.

Kevin Boone • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports