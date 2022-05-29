Letter: Photos of slain children might jolt the US into reality

Regarding “‘Precious individuals’ taken in Texas school shooting” (May 25): As outrageous and sickening as it may seem, perhaps if we saw photos of those torn and mangled Uvalde children (faces protected) then reality would jolt those insulated from the truth. I am a mother, so I don’t know if I would be as strong as Emmett Till’s mother was in 1955 when she wanted photos of her slain son to be published. But Mamie Till Bradley knew that horror had to be seen. We need to be shocked to be moved.