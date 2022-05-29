 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Photos of slain children might jolt the US into reality

1955: Emmett Till

In this Sept. 20, 1955 file photo, Mamie Bradley, the mother of Emmett Louis Till, receives a subpoena from Sheriff H.C. Strider, right, in a courtroom in Tallahatchie, Miss. to appear as a witness in the trial of two white Mississippi men who accused of murdering her 14-year-old son. Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were acquitted by an all-white jury in 1955. They confessed to the killing in a 1956 Look magazine article. (AP Photo/File)

Regarding “‘Precious individuals’ taken in Texas school shooting” (May 25): As outrageous and sickening as it may seem, perhaps if we saw photos of those torn and mangled Uvalde children (faces protected) then reality would jolt those insulated from the truth. I am a mother, so I don’t know if I would be as strong as Emmett Till’s mother was in 1955 when she wanted photos of her slain son to be published. But Mamie Till Bradley knew that horror had to be seen. We need to be shocked to be moved.

Evie Shucart • Kirkwood

