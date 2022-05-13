Letter: Phrasing about kosher preparation could be antisemitic

Regarding “You Can’t Replace This: St. Louis’ last kosher deli faces unclear future” (May 8): It is certainly newsworthy when one of the only remaining kosher restaurants in St. Louis may be closing and what that would mean to the Jewish community. But I take objection to the article including the phrase “meat drained of blood.” There are multiple things that must be done to make meat acceptable for consumption by those who follow the Jewish laws of kashrut, perhaps most importantly that the animal is carefully butchered in such a way that it is killed instantaneously and without pain. Jewish law does also prohibit the consumption of blood, but I believe the way it was phrased in the article felt unnecessary and out of context. Inserted just one sentence before the word ‘killer’ was used (even in regards to a sandwich), I believe it raised antisemitic tropes of blood libel.