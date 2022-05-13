 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Phrasing about kosher preparation could be antisemitic

  • 0
Kohn's Kosher looking for new ownership

James Cruise, left, and his son James Carter Cruise, 5, discuss what to order from the deli during the lunch rush at Kohn's Kosher in Creve Coeur on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Kohn's has been open for nearly 60 years, they were originally located in University City before moving to Creve Coeur. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “You Can’t Replace This: St. Louis’ last kosher deli faces unclear future” (May 8): It is certainly newsworthy when one of the only remaining kosher restaurants in St. Louis may be closing and what that would mean to the Jewish community. But I take objection to the article including the phrase “meat drained of blood.” There are multiple things that must be done to make meat acceptable for consumption by those who follow the Jewish laws of kashrut, perhaps most importantly that the animal is carefully butchered in such a way that it is killed instantaneously and without pain. Jewish law does also prohibit the consumption of blood, but I believe the way it was phrased in the article felt unnecessary and out of context. Inserted just one sentence before the word ‘killer’ was used (even in regards to a sandwich), I believe it raised antisemitic tropes of blood libel.

At a time when the Anti-Defamation League has recorded a substantial increase in antisemitic incidents, it’s critical be conscious of such language, often linked to centuries old anti-Jewish bias, and not to add fuel to the fire. Words matter, and in my opinion, the Post Dispatch should know better.

People are also reading…

Rabbi Amy Feder • Creve Coeur

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News