Letter: Pick up trash and install speed bumps in downtown

Regarding “Mayor: New dumpsters on their way to St. Louis residents” (July 18): There are three actions I would like to see happen in St. Louis: 1) Install speed bumps throughout downtown. 2) Regularly pick up the trash in the alleys and hold the Land Reutilization Authority more responsible for derelict houses and trashy empty lots and 3) Have the Post-Dispatch print all the U.S. Representatives who receive campaign donations from the National Rifle Association and the amount they get.