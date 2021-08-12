 Skip to main content
Letter: Pickleball nothing new to physical education classes
Letter: Pickleball nothing new to physical education classes

Pickleball growth stays strong in the area

Amy Lee, left, protects the net as her playing partner Star Sutton returns a shot in a pickleball game during the Crystal City Open, a USA Pickleball sanctioned tournament, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The tournament drew about 150 players to the area from states as far away as Arizona. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Pickleball anyone? Courts for the rapidly growing sport are popping up all over St. Louis” (Aug. 8): I have to laugh every time I see an article about pickleball.

As a new physical education teacher in 1975 my department head at Southwest High School, Bonnie Burgett, taught her teachers, the staff and the kids all about this wonderful game. It was a huge success.

When I continued my career at Kirkwood High School, Principal Franklin McCallie encouraged curriculum revision. As head of our physical education department, I added pickleball to our program. Once again, it was a huge success.

Forty years later, people are paying attention and finally catching up. Pay attention to the teachers and kids in schools. They often lead the way.

Julie Frank Hundman • Crestwood

