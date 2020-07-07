Letter: Pigeons are being denied outlet for artistic expression
0 comments

Letter: Pigeons are being denied outlet for artistic expression

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Severe storms move through the St. Louis area

Lightning struck all around the St. Louis area when a storm front moved through on Thursday evening, June 28, 2018. Lightning could be seen from Art Hill in Forest Park with the statue of King Louis IX in the foreground. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Regarding “The problem with King Louis — and a few other statues of guys we’ve admired” ( June 28): I am saddened by the recent spate of statues being torn down. I ask, where are pigeons now going to poop and make an artistic statement? I have always looked up with awe at a Confederate general spattered with pigeon poop, that beautiful bronze green patina, with white globs running down. Now that’s art that brings a tear to my eye. Mind you, I don’t look up too long, lest I get something else in my eye.

If statues are not longer the object of graffiti, won’t those artists be denied an outlet?

Chuck Lamar • Wright City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports