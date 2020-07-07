Letter: Pigeons are being denied outlet for artistic expression

Regarding “The problem with King Louis — and a few other statues of guys we’ve admired” ( June 28): I am saddened by the recent spate of statues being torn down. I ask, where are pigeons now going to poop and make an artistic statement? I have always looked up with awe at a Confederate general spattered with pigeon poop, that beautiful bronze green patina, with white globs running down. Now that’s art that brings a tear to my eye. Mind you, I don’t look up too long, lest I get something else in my eye.
If statues are not longer the object of graffiti, won’t those artists be denied an outlet?
Chuck Lamar • Wright City
