Letter: Pihl is justified in questioning Cortex's subsidy request

Regarding the letter "Jones and Pihl rightfully stem the tide of tax abatements" (July 21): Alderman Tina Pihl is doing what 17th Ward residents like me elected her to do: take a critical look at how the city grants development incentives and ensure that when they are given, they result in equitable community benefits.

Incentives in my ward have fueled hundreds of apartments, most of them market-rate or affordable to people earning above 80% of area median income, or about $53,000. Five hundred are nearing completion south of Manchester, 280 are under construction at the Foundry, and 270 are being pushed through the process without public comment on McRee Avenue.

Pihl is right to ask if it makes sense to invest public dollars in another 200 or so market-rate apartments in the Cortex district. Tax incentives for apartment development are needed for housing cheap enough for childcare workers, hospital support staff, and service-sector employees to afford.

As for Cortex developers' request for incentives on remaining parcels, people like me just want to know why, after 20 years of success, Cortex still needs public support. What is planned, and who beyond the medical-university brain trust will benefit?

Pihl is right to be asking if the way the city dishes out incentives makes sense. Let’s work toward a transparent process that prioritizes equity, clearly shows how a project benefits its community and holds developers accountable for results.

Anne Lowell • St. Louis