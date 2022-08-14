 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pinner is non-traditional and not part of the political machine

Katherine Pinner

Katherine Pinner demonstrates at the St. Louis Public School headquarters in downtown St. Louis protesting a policy requiring teachers working for the school district to show proof of vaccination starting on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Regarding the letter “Pinner’s victory baffles neighbors and politicians alike” (Aug. 8): The letter writer provides no factual basis for her representations, only her opinions, and some don’t match my experience. For instance, the writer asserts that St. Louis County Council members don’t even know GOP County Executive candidate Katherine Pinner, and that Pinner “can’t be reached by phone.” Both assertions are not true. I am a sitting member of the St. Louis County Council, and have talked with Pinner, and I have been able to easily reach her.

In my opinion, the publication of letters like this perpetuates the narrative that, simply because Pinner is a non-traditional candidate, she isn’t qualified for the job. While holding controversial views on issues is fair game for questioning a candidate’s suitability, Pinner’s lack of connection to political party machinery is not. Indeed, I believe her lack of political machine experience was apparently part of the reason she soundly beat the machine’s hand-picked candidate in the Republican primary, state Rep. Shamed Dogan.

Ernie Trakas • St. Louis County

