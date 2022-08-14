Letter: Pinner is non-traditional and not part of the political machine

Regarding the letter “Pinner’s victory baffles neighbors and politicians alike” (Aug. 8): The letter writer provides no factual basis for her representations, only her opinions, and some don’t match my experience. For instance, the writer asserts that St. Louis County Council members don’t even know GOP County Executive candidate Katherine Pinner, and that Pinner “can’t be reached by phone.” Both assertions are not true. I am a sitting member of the St. Louis County Council, and have talked with Pinner, and I have been able to easily reach her.