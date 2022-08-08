Letter: Pinner’s surprise victory maybe had racial undertones

Regarding the editorial “St. Louis County Republicans back a candidate whose beliefs go beyond bizarre” Aug. 4: It is very sad that Republican voters in the primary for St. Louis County executive chose Katherine Pinner, about whom they knew little. We now know that she spreads conspiracy theories of the most dangerous kind, which should give voters pause. Her idea that coronavirus vaccines implant chips in all of us is a lie, only spread by the most extreme fringe.
Contrary to the views of her neighbors, who only have a glancing acquaintance, spreading dangerous conspiracies negates her image as a nice, good neighbor. So, why in the world was she the choice over state Rep. Shamed Dogan?
As a Democrat, I disagree with many of his positions, but as a rational human, I recognize that he is a reasonable person, capable of working across party lines. So why her? The fact that he’s Black, perhaps?
Cynthia Holmes • Richmond Heights