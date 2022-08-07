Letter: Pinner’s victory baffles neighbors and politicians alike

The article “ Surprise GOP nominee for St. Louis County executive unknown to party officials ” (Aug. 4) reminds me of the famous line from the movie “Cool Hand Luke” in which the prison boss declares, “What we have here is failure to communicate.” That memorable line captures the essence of Katherine Pinner’s baffling upset for the GOP nomination for St. Louis County executive.

Pinner’s own neighbors barely know her. Her opponent didn’t know her, nor did the St. Louis County Republican National Committee or County Council members. Pinner can’t be reached by phone or social media. While such communication patterns are not healthy for interpersonal relationships, they illustrate especially how sick a democracy can become. What a sad statement for our region. Surely we and our leaders can do better.