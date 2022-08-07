 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pinner’s victory baffles neighbors and politicians alike

  • 0

The article “Surprise GOP nominee for St. Louis County executive unknown to party officials” (Aug. 4) reminds me of the famous line from the movie “Cool Hand Luke” in which the prison boss declares, “What we have here is failure to communicate.” That memorable line captures the essence of Katherine Pinner’s baffling upset for the GOP nomination for St. Louis County executive.

Pinner’s own neighbors barely know her. Her opponent didn’t know her, nor did the St. Louis County Republican National Committee or County Council members. Pinner can’t be reached by phone or social media. While such communication patterns are not healthy for interpersonal relationships, they illustrate especially how sick a democracy can become. What a sad statement for our region. Surely we and our leaders can do better.

People are also reading…

Margaret Cohen Voss • Richmond Heights

Katherine Pinner

Pinner
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News