Letter: Places of worship are more essential than casinos

Regarding “St. Louis area believers return as houses of worship begin reopening. But things are different.” (May 23): The decision as to what buildings, restaurants, forms of entertainment and essential services are allowed to be open is confusing. Casinos, liquor stores and tattoo parlors are just a few examples of businesses that are open. Are these really essential services?
I certainly think churches are essential services. I think churches are open, but to a limited number of people. I heard that in some states 10 people are allowed at services. I don’t think this limit is applied to any other business or building. People find so much strength and hope from their faith. That faith and hope is strengthened in church with other worshiping members. Whoever makes these decisions for our nation needs to get their priorities in order.
Ann Ludlow • Sunset Hills
