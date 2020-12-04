Letter: Places of worship don’t have to abide by public safety laws

The editorial “Supreme Court errs recklessly in limiting government health authority” (Nov. 29) is ironic because, in my opinion, it fails to note what the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment actually says. The Amendment begins “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …” Again: “no law.”

The editorial criticizes the Supreme Court for its ruling temporarily blocking New York’s limitations on attendance at places of worship to prevent the coronavirus’ spread. If attending a church service isn’t a basic part of the free exercise of religion, we’re all in trouble. True, many churches have chosen to observe restrictions, but it’s up to them, as it should be.

The editorial identified public health and safety laws that apply to places of worship as well as businesses: building permits and safety inspections, etc. Churches, though, are not like businesses. They can be churches, if they want, without any of those comforts. There’s a reason why free religion is not only in the First Amendment, it’s the first thing in the First Amendment. That’s how basic to our country’s founding this is.

Joe Elstner • Ballwin