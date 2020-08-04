You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Plainclothes police, unmarked vans are dangerous
Letter: Plainclothes police, unmarked vans are dangerous

Outrage after NYPD hustles protester into unmarked van

Protesters, many from the former encampment at City Hall Park, march for social justice in New York, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

Regarding “Outrage after NYPD hustles protester into unmarked van” (July 29): I have a serious concern about the use of plainclothes “law enforcement” in unmarked vehicles. If it is acceptable for men in street clothes and an unmarked van to grab people (women especially) off the street legally, then what is to stop bad actors from getting away with the same thing?

What would stop kidnappers or human traffickers from trying this? How would one know if they are real cops? Most might hesitate to challenge them for fear of being charged with interfering in law enforcement. They could end up with a knee on the neck or shot, only later, after they are long gone, finding out that it was a fake arrest or kidnapping.

Am I the only one worried about this? Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, who has been fighting human trafficking, please weigh in on this latest danger.

Sue Jarrett • Oakland

