 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Plan stalled because money has corrupted political will
0 comments

Letter: Plan stalled because money has corrupted political will

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AP Week in Pictures: North America

A climate change demonstrator mocks Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has blocked President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

 

Regarding “Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely” (Oct. 20): A couple of months of haggling and sausage-making, and President Joe Biden’s agenda seems to be on the verge of major compromise. Or maybe not.

The progressive Democratic caucus is up in arms over the need to succumb to a sizable reduction. Compromises have been mentioned that would reduce the price tag to secure all the elements of the package. This would allow the public to see the merits and hopefully support an extension or expansion later. But Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia doesn’t want the climate-change provisions of the bill. It appears his financial support from the coal industry makes it impossible for him to support the bill at all without eliminating or reducing clean-energy provisions. So, here we are again: changing a bill because money has once again corrupted political will.

Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News