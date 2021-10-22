Letter: Plan stalled because money has corrupted political will

The progressive Democratic caucus is up in arms over the need to succumb to a sizable reduction. Compromises have been mentioned that would reduce the price tag to secure all the elements of the package. This would allow the public to see the merits and hopefully support an extension or expansion later. But Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia doesn’t want the climate-change provisions of the bill. It appears his financial support from the coal industry makes it impossible for him to support the bill at all without eliminating or reducing clean-energy provisions. So, here we are again: changing a bill because money has once again corrupted political will.