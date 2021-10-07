Letter: Planned Parenthood treats all patients with respect

Regarding the editorial “Rep. Bush, other congresswomen humanize the abortion debate with their stories” (Sept. 30): In her recent testimony, Rep. Cori Bush stated she had an abortion at age 18 and that while the staff at the abortion clinic treated the white girls with respect, they spoke “like trash” to her and another young Black girl.

I don’t know where her procedure was performed, but I can speak factually about the 27 years I worked at Reproductive Health Services in St. Louis (subsequently becoming Planned Parenthood) and the level of care, service and respect every patient received there.

There were African Americans on the medical team, both nurses and physicians, as well as many volunteers who freely gave their time and compassion to ensure that everyone received the highest level of medical services of all types, regardless of their skin color, religion or ethnicity. I can honestly state that every woman was treated equally, regardless of her ability to pay for these services.

Betty Rosenbaum • Chesterfield