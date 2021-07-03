 Skip to main content
Letter: Plant-based burger worth considering for July 4th grilling
Letter: Plant-based burger worth considering for July 4th grilling

Special Request Black Bean BBQ Burgers from the Center for Plant Based Living

This flavorful black bean burger that can be placed directly on the grill without falling apart makes this veggie burger a nice addition to any barbecue gathering. Photo by Pat Eby

 Pat Eby

Regarding “A veggie burger that stands up to grilling” (June 15): The scarcity of animal meat caused by the coronavirus pandemic will keep our outdoor grills safer this Independence Day.

Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.

Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.

Some enterprising United States food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs, and soy nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are available in the frozen food section along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.

This Independence Day, I think people should declare their independence from the meat industry and their barbecue bugs. Eco-friendly, compassionate, plant-based meats and dairy foods deserve to be welcomed into our kitchens.

Shem Pinter • St. Louis

