Letter: Planting sunflowers yields ugly end of killing doves

Regarding " Sunflowers in bloom at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area " (July 11): Given all the terribly sad front-page news lately, I was delighted to see the photo of sunflowers planted at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in north St. Louis County.

But my enjoyment of the tall, majestic sunflowers came to an abrupt halt when I read that the Missouri Department of Conservation plants the flowers to draw mourning doves for humans to hunt and kill in the fall. Mourning doves? Really? Why would anyone want to kill such fragile, polite visitors to our humble homes?