Letter: Planting sunflowers yields ugly end of killing doves
Photographer Doug Brown wades through a field of sunflowers looking for the perfect photo of the blooms at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in North St. Louis County on Friday, July 9, 2021. The Missouri Department of Conservation plants the large rows of flowers that create seeds to attract mourning doves for September's dove hunting season. But the large fields of flowers have also proved irresistible to photographers and social media users, so the MDC has also planted additional fields of flowers this year. The flowers bloom for 10 days, but this year's seed planting was staggered to create fields of blooming sunflowers from now until about mid-August. Sunflower fields were also planted at the Weldon Spring Conservation area in St. Charles this year. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Regarding "Sunflowers in bloom at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area" (July 11): Given all the terribly sad front-page news lately, I was delighted to see the photo of sunflowers planted at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in north St. Louis County. 

But my enjoyment of the tall, majestic sunflowers came to an abrupt halt when I read that the Missouri Department of Conservation plants the flowers to draw mourning doves for humans to hunt and kill in the fall. Mourning doves? Really? Why would anyone want to kill such fragile, polite visitors to our humble homes?

We have a long way to go before we can call ourselves a civilized society.

Susan Cunningham • Pacific

