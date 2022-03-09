Letter: Players seek control of matters belonging to owners

Regarding "Despite vitriol, MLB owners, locked-out players closing gap" (March 8): In the current Major League Baseball lockout, it's difficult to determine which side is more righteous. But there are at least a few issues where the players and their union are overstepping normal bounds in demanding a say in how the owners should run their businesses.

The union stance is already crazy, given the overall pay of the players and that the proposed minimum salary of $700,000 still doesn't meet their demands. That's what unions typically do, they negotiate pay and work conditions. I'm OK with that. But where the union crosses the line is in areas such as whether the players' uniforms have advertising on them, or designated hitters, or determining the payroll threshold when the Competitive Balance Tax begins.

In normal businesses, those issues reside with the business owners or the stockholders, not the unions. I'd hate seeing ads on uniforms and designated hitters in the National League, and it seems nearly half the teams make the playoffs. But that's up to the owners, and they'll have to live or die with those decisions.

Greg Blattner • Chesterfield